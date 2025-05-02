MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRH Total Return Fund worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JP Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $14,841,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

