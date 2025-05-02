Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $425.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

