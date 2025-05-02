MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 620 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRKS. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $18,222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 894.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 130,640 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE PRKS opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.61. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

