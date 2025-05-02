MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,824,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 958,418 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 138,747 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,133,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,148.88. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Report on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.