MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 888 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,470 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.84. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

About Mercury General

(Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.