MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $15,890,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STC

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.