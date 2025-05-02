MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in PHINIA by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson acquired 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $397,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PHIN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.56. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHIN shares. Bank of America started coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

