MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,368 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marqeta worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. Marqeta had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

