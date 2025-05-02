MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $76.65.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acushnet

Acushnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

