Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 27,775 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

