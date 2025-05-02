Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 4,200 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $283.62 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $244.84 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.08.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

