Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 2,266 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $405.00 to $393.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $269.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.67. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $167,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,758.58. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $2,089,882.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,705,195. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,027,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

