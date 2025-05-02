Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $669,000 Investment in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,714 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

JHX stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. James Hardie Industries plc has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.40 to $27.35 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

