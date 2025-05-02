Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,118,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,470,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,065,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,373,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,205,000 after buying an additional 224,990 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,374,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.