Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 245,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYO. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myomo alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Micah Mitchell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,351.52. This represents a 25.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,851.50. The trade was a 23.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $4.74 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.68.

MYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Myomo

Myomo Profile

(Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.