Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 166.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.49% of AngioDynamics worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 123,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

ANGO opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

