Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$208.00 to C$234.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$210.00 to C$253.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$236.88.

Shares of L opened at C$223.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$152.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$225.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$199.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$188.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total value of C$2,109,706.39. Insiders sold 141,456 shares of company stock worth $25,966,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

