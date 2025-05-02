Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on June 5th

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $188.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $225.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

