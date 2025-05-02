Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $315,600.00 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $315,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,376.72. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $302,500.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 10,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $27,399.33.

On Monday, April 7th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $847,651.14.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $31.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $988.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

