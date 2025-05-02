Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $64.77 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Shell

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.