iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 588,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $216.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.34. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.