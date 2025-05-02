Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Trading Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 355,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 362,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 445.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.