Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $1,248,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $517.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $367.39 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

