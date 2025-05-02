Insider Buying: Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Director Acquires $257,600.00 in Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marten Transport Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $12.71 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRTN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 569,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 175,059 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.