Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $165.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.69. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $44.99.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

