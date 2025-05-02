Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 135,000 Shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Short S&P 500 worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $44.05 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

