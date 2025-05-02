Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Balchem by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Balchem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $143.47 and a 1 year high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

