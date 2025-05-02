Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 27,113 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 208,502 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,618,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,456,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,408.48. The trade was a 60.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

