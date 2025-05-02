Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 258.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $135,933,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sanofi by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,340,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,103,000 after buying an additional 1,705,148 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,715,000 after buying an additional 664,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,774,000 after acquiring an additional 514,542 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $2.0369 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

