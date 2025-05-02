Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 8,548 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,303,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,046,000 after buying an additional 563,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstCash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,107,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FirstCash by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in FirstCash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $132.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.58. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $836.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

