Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,600 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 31st total of 484,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,816 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $120,693.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,738.98. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,233.59. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,816 shares of company stock valued at $485,624. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,162,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,463,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 521,437 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 329,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7,143.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

