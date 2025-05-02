Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $60.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 30.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

