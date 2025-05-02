Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $59,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $26.25.

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,020.32. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. The trade was a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.46.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

