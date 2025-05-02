Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 3,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Greenpro Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

