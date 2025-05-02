Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.56.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$52.38 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings sold 75,457 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.44, for a total value of C$4,032,671.09. Also, Director Christine Marie Moritz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total value of C$244,827.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,257 shares of company stock worth $7,640,646. Company insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

