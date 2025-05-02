Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

GRAB opened at $4.77 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.57 million. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

