Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 10,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 17,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

