GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $48.85 Average PT from Brokerages

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,096,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,373,000 after buying an additional 3,721,153 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,298,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,912,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,091,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter worth $11,778,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $61.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

