Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Position Reduced by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 253,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 6.2 %

PAVE stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.21. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.18.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.