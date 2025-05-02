GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at TD Securities

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 1.93. GeneDx has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that GeneDx will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $43,878.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,381.33. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $243,595.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $389,029.60. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 151.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeneDx

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.