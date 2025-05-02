GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

