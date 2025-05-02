Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $13.93 Million Stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,520 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 2.32% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ISCG stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $645.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.