Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 204,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,740,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned approximately 0.32% of BOK Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $23,516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.08 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

