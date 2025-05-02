Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $16.18 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital set a $260.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total transaction of $48,135.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $221.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.85. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

