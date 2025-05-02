Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 227 ($3.02). Approximately 111,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 150,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.96).
Fonix Mobile Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.67.
Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fonix Mobile plc will post 10.9108622 earnings per share for the current year.
Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend
About Fonix Mobile
Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.
