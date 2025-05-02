Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Trading 1.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 228 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 227 ($3.02). Approximately 111,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 150,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.96).

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 6.20 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Fonix Mobile had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 101.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fonix Mobile plc will post 10.9108622 earnings per share for the current year.

Fonix Mobile Cuts Dividend

About Fonix Mobile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Fonix Mobile’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

