Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.95.

FMX has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.75 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,655,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,939,000 after buying an additional 2,150,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,454,000 after acquiring an additional 274,467 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,325,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,228,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 717,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,238,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,832,000 after purchasing an additional 205,981 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

See Also

