Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity

FLUT opened at $242.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.25 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,103.71.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This trade represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. The trade was a 54.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $24,464,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

