First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Align Technology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.74 and a twelve month high of $295.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.39.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

