First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of FN opened at C$37.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.15 and a 52 week high of C$45.10.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,270.64. Corporate insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages.

