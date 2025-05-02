Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.8 days.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
