Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in April

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,100 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 1,363,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.8 days.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $4.72 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.